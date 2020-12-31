Marion 'Bubba' Tomme

Marion “Bubba” Tomme, age 57, of Lake Brownwood passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020, in Abilene.

A Celebration of Life for Bubba will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

Marion Alfred Tomme, known to most as “Bubba”, was born on September 19, 1963, to Alfred and Pat (Snow) Tomme in Coleman. He was a 1982 graduate of Bangs High School. Bubba married his soulmate, Sharilyn (Schwab) Tomme, on January 10, 1984, in Brownwood.

Bubba worked for Brookesmith SUD from 1984 to 2009. He then went to work for the City of Bangs in the Public Works Dept. in 2013 and worked there until his health declined and he left in August of 2020. He loved the outdoors and was an avid fisher and enjoyed hunting. He also had a love and compassion for animals, he would bring home any and all stray animals he came across. They teased and called their house the “funny farm”.

Bubba is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Sharilyn Tomme of Lake Brownwood; his daughter, Chelcie Tomme of Tomball; 2 grand dogs, Winchester and Hazel; his mother, Pat Tomme of Thrifty; 3 sisters, Patricia McKittrick and husband Buddy of Benbrook, Debra Morton of Merkle, Rita Sikes and husband Roger of Thrifty; and brother, Jesse Tomme and wife Abbi of TN. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and his friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Alfred Tomme; and a brother-in-law, Nolen Morton.

In lieu of flowers, the family request since Bubba loved animals dearly, donations be made to Corrine T. Smith Animal Center (3016 Milam Dr. Brownwood, Texas 76801) or to an animal charity of your choice.

Online condolences for the family are welcome at www.blaylockfuneralhome.com.

Published on December 31, 2020