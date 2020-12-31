Rose Marie Massey

Rose Marie Massey, 75, of Arlington died Monday, December 28, 2020, at Medical City Arlington.

She was born in Jackson, Mississippi to William and Avis Massey. She served in the Air Force and went on to work as letter carrier for the US Postal Service. She was a member of Freedom Fellowship Church in Early.

She is survived by her children, Cindy Crownover of Comanche, William Eubanks of Grapevine, Patricia Leavell of Tomball and Ray and Josh Lopez of Arlington; a brother, Ed Massey of Weatherford; a sister, Barbara Beam of Early; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A private service will be held later under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home.

Condolences may be made at heartlandfuneralhome.net

