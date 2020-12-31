Ross Atkinson

The family of Thurman Ross Atkinson was saddened at his passing on December 29, 2020. He passed away peacefully at CARE Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Heartland Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Ross will lie in state for viewing on Saturday, January 2nd and Sunday, January 3rd. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, January 4th in the Fairview Cemetery with David Barnum officiating.

Ross was born in Coleman on March 16, 1938 to Bate and Grace (Gaines) Atkinson. Ross graduated from Bangs High School in 1957. He began his working career at McHorse Plumbing while still in high school. He owned and operated Ross Atkinson Plumbing for many years until his retirement.

Ross loved his family dearly and always enjoyed family gatherings. He cared for his friends from school and enjoyed class reunions. The family will remember Ross as a hard-working man, and also as the kindest man they have known. He will be dearly missed.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 32 years, Susan, three sons, David Atkinson of Katy, Mark Atkinson and wife Dawn of Lubbock and Richard Cogan of Lake Brownwood; a daughter, Janice Sanderson of Cleburne; five grandchildren, Dillon Atkinson, Devin Fincher, Danny Sanderson and wife Ashley, Kevin Cogan and Charles Cogan; three great-grandchildren, Calvin, Braylee and Adalee Sanderson; two sisters, Beth Atkinson and Karen Mullins; two nieces, Lynn Barlow and Randa Altman; nephew, Gerald Lee Mullins; the mother of his children, Jerry Finnessey; mother-in-law, Hazel Eaton; sister-in-law, Carol Seward and several cousins.

Ross was preceded in death by his parents, Bate and Grace Atkinson, twin-sister, Carmen Ruth Atkinson, a niece, Carrie Gardner and his father-in-law, Royce Eaton.

