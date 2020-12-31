Timothy Kevin 'Timbo' Tulcus

The beautiful soul of Timothy Kevin “Timbo” Tulcus 55, of Brownwood was called home by his Heavenly Father December 28, 2020. A memorial Celebration of Life will be held as a private gathering with family and friends at a later date.

Tim was born December 21, 1965 to the parentage of Charles James and Theresa Ann [Reese] Tulcus, at their home in Brownwood, TX. Tim attended Brownwood High School, where he excelled in Metal Trades vocational training, and graduated in 1984. He served as Secretary and President of the school organization.

He was employed by Kohler Company, Lydick-Hooks Roofing, and Section Hand Restaurant, among other Brownwood business establishments and also worked in construction in South Carolina, and Arkansas.

Timbo could patch your roof, fix your plumbing, trim out your house and then, fix your dinner. He carved wood and made yeast bread with equal skill. He could tell you a joke or stump you with a riddle and could also tell you how many feet are in a mile along with other amazing factoids. You remembered Tim because he brought out emotions: you got mad, you laughed, and you cried. He went about, looking for people who needed his help.

He married Rhonda K. Blair in May of 1985. From this union, a son Brandon Shelby Tulcus, was born December 1985.

Tim is preceded in death by his parents, five brothers; Michael Tulcus, Peter Tulcus, Joseph Tulcus, John Tulcus, and Russell Dodson. The loss of his brothers weighed heavily on his heart.

He is survived by his son: Brandon Tulcus, three grandchildren; Jordyn Renee Tulcus, Jayla Kay Tulcus, and Ethan Robert Tulcus, all of Grand Junction, Colorado. two brothers; Stephen Tulcus, of Abilene, TX, and Leo Tulcus (Cynthia) of Brownwood, TX. three sisters; Malissa Fuller (John) of Ocean Springs, MS, Kathy Gober (Tommy) of Oglesby, TX, and Mary Roberts (Mike) of Comanche County, TX. three sisters-in-law; Jeanne Tulcus of Abilene, TX, Helen Wissner and Rita Dodson of Brownwood, TX along with many precious nieces, nephews, cousins, and especially loyal friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tim’s honor to Good Samaritan Ministries, 305 Clark St. Brownwood, TX or Salvation Army, 403 Lakeway Dr. Brownwood, TX. Beyond financial donations, we can honor Tim’s life by these actions – make someone smile, show a random act of kindness, and enjoy the little things in life.

Published on December 31, 2020