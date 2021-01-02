Anna Louise Collier Stilwell

Graveside service for Anna Louise Collier Stilwell, 82, of Stephenville will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Mount Olive Cemetery in Mills County under the direction of Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home.

She died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 in Stephenville.

She was born April 17, 1938 in Mills County to Leonard and Vera Collier. She was a Methodist.

She is survived by her children, Rebecca Perry, Monty Barnett and Mark Barnett; eight grandchildren; and siblings, Charles Collier, Joynell Jones and Lynn Collier.

