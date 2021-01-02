Barbara Faye 'Nan' Johnson

Barbara Faye “Nan” Johnson, 74, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020.The family has entrusted Heartland Funeral and Cremations with arrangements. Condolences to the family can be left at www.heartlndfuneralhome.net.

She was born February 2, 1946 to RV and Geraldine Fuqua. She earned a Licensed Vocational Nursing Certificate and spent most of her life caring for others.

Barbara married Jimmy Johnson in 2010. She professed her love for Christ at an early age. She was an active member of the Salt Branch Cowboy Church in Merkel, Texas. She loved working both inside and outside of the church, often leaving blessings in the form of flowers. She especially loved praising the Lord with her glorious voice and musical talents.

Barbara loved to read the Bible, praying for and with others, spending time with family and friends, laughing, and dragging a water hose, always with a smile on her face. She was a loving and caring person, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend, always thinking of others first.

She is preceded in death by her parents, RV and Geraldine Fuqua, and her stepsons Michael Johnson and Jimmy (Jimbo) Johnson.

Barbara leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her husband, Jimmy Johnson, her children, Darryl Adamson and wife Brenda, Teresa Ferguson and husband Brian, and Richie Adamson and wife Liz. She also leaves behind her stepchildren Suzanne Johnson Buvinghausen, Douglas Johnson, and Robert Johnson, as well as her loving brothers and sisters Rodney and Roe Lynn Fuqua, Nita (Sissy) and Lonnie Wright, and Gary and Kelley Fuqua. She was blessed with 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and numerous animals including her beloved ducklings.

One of her favorite songs was “I Can’t Even Walk (without you holding my hand)”. Walk with Him, Nan, along with the loving angels that were waiting for you at the gate.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations to the Salt Branch Cowboy Church, 1434 Wimberly Rd., Merkel, Texas would be greatly appreciated.

