Roy C. Smith, 99, of Coleman died Dec. 31, 2020 in Abilene.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman. Burial will be in the Coleman City Cemetery.

He was born July 2, 1921 in Coleman to Charles and Flora Smith. He served in the Army during World War II. He married Nora Alice Smith in 1952 in Coleman. He worked at the Coleman County State Bank and was a member of Elm Street Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a sister and a brother.

He is survived by his children; Carol Bozeman, Glenda Adams and Bob Smith; six grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-granddaughter.

Memorials may be made to the Elm Street Church of Christ, P.O. Box 998, Coleman, Texas 76834.

Published on January 02, 2021