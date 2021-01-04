Billie Louise Schleicher

Billie Louise Schleicher, 87, Lincoln, NE. died Dec. 21, 2020. Louise was the center of her family. She enjoyed spending time with her family and supporting all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren in all of their activities. She was the best mother/grandmother/great grandmother. She loved to travel and watching Nebraska and Dallas Cowboy football.

She is survived by her sister, Dorothy Manning, Brownwood, TX, children: Debra Welch, Earl Smith, and Charlotte McCave (Darrell) of Lincoln, NE. Grandchildren: Devon Gibbs (Christoph), Nick McCave, Megan McCave, Jedidiah Welch, Ali Shull (Adam), and six great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents James and Ethel Fortson, husband Charles Schleicher, brother James Odell Fortson. Visitation with family will be from 10:00 to 12:00 Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at Davis Morris Funeral Home, Brownwood, TX, Graveside services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Cedar Point Cemetery.

Published on January 04, 2021