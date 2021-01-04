Charles M. Smith

Charles M. Smith, 86, of Lohn died Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Shannon Medical Center in San Angelo.

A memorial service will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman.

He was born August 13, 1934 in Ferris, Texas to E. Frank and Catherine Smith. He drove a truck and farmed, and later worked for Houston Power and Light. He married Frances Slayton in 1997 in Waldrip. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Santa Anna.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, a son and a grandson.

He is survived by his wife, Fran Smith of Lohn; one son, Kelly Smith of Conroe; two daughters, Jenny Sue Brown of Crosby and Becky Wood f Dripping Springs; one stepson, Mike Montgomery of Santa Anna; 13 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or to the Scottish Rite for Children at www.scottishriteforchildren.org.

Remembrances may be made at www.livingmemorials.com. Stevens Funeral Home is honored to serve the Smith Family.

Published on January 04, 2021