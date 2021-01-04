Claude Russell

Claude Russell, 84, of Coleman died Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the Oak Ridge Manor Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Brownwood.

A funeral service will be 3:00 p.m. Friday, January 8, 2021 at Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman. Burial will be in the Coleman City Cemetery.

He was born April 6, 1936 in Pear Valley, Texas to Lawson and Eula Russell. He served in the Navy. He married LaRue Edwards. He later worked for the Texas Department of Transportation. for over 20 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wifel.

He is survived by two sons, Chad Russell of Brownwood and Michael Lynn Whitehead of Levelland; two daughters, Bettrell Lee Mink of Smyer and Donna Kay Whitehead of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; 13 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Coleman Senior Citizen Center, 916 S. Concho Street, Coleman, Texas 76834.

Remembrances may be made at at www.livingmemorials.com. Stevens Funeral Home is honored to serve the Russell family.

Published on January 04, 2021