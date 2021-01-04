David August Gray

David August Gray, age 72, of Early passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 31, 2020.

A Memorial Service for David will be held at a later. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood. Online condolences for the family are welcome at www.blaylockfuneralhome.com.

David was born on September 29, 1948, to Frank B. and Loyce (Parker) Gray in Houston. He was a 1965 graduate of Northshore High School in Houston. David served in the US Coast Guard from 1966 to 1972.

He was a long-haul truck driver, business owner, and barber at Darlene’s Cutting Edge. David was a member of Kiwanis Club of Brownwood, served as President of the Early Chamber of Commerce, and was a Councilman on the Early City Council. He also was an avid golfer.

David is survived by his wife, Darlene Gray of Early; his son, Michael David Gray of San Diego, CA; his daughter, Michelle Lynn Crate of Houston, and brother, Frank B. “Tad” Gray II of Brewton, Alabama.

He was preceded in death by his parents Frank B. and Loyce P. Gray.

David has gone to his eternal home with our Lord and Savior.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the West Texas Junior Golf Association.

