Mary Thorpe

Graveside services forMary Thorpe, 80, of Goldthwaite will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 at Goldthwaite Memorial Pavilion under the direction of Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home.

She died Jan. 1, 2021 in Brownwood.

She was born July 21, 1940 in Harris County to James andMable Seals. She married Dean Thorpe on July 20, 1968 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was a Methodist. She was a geology professor at Delmar College.

She is survived by her husband, Dean Thorpe of Goldthwaite, and her brother, James Seals Jr. of Worthington, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and two siblings.

Published on January 04, 2021