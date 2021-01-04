Vivian Pauline McDonald

Vivian Pauline McDonald, 84, of Coleman died January 1, 2021 at Holiday Hill Nursing Home.

Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at the Coleman City Cemetery Pavilion under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home, Coleman.

She was born August 30, 1936 in Trent to William and Estella McDonald. She worked at a furniture store and later for the ASCS government office in Coleman. She was a member of Community Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two siblings.

Memorials may be made to the Coleman Public Library or to a charity of choice.

Published on January 04, 2021