Audrey Laverne (Crawford) Taylor

Audrey Laverne (Crawford) Taylor, age 86, of Brownwood passed away peacefully Saturday, January 2, 2021, at a local nursing home.

Celebration of Life and Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021, at the Rochelle Cemetery in Rochelle with her son-in-law, Doug Hurt, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

Published on January 05, 2021