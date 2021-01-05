Elsie Loneda Hobbs

Elsie Loneda Hobbs left this earth to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, December 24, 2020 at her home in Rising Star, Texas.

Elsie Loneda Kidd Hobbs was born May 5, 1927 in Hogansville, Georgia and is preceded in death by her husband, Leon Curtis Hobbs, and her parents Thomas Leonard and Laura Lucille Burson Kidd. She was born the second of four siblings and is preceded in death by sister, Bonnelle Dorrough.

Elsie is survived by sons, Leonard C. Hobbs, and Lonald C. Hobbs, wife Debbie; and daughters, Laura C. Quinn, and Linda C. Beddo, husband Mike; by sisters, Melba Kidd Littlefield, husband Charles, and Nadine Kidd Spradlin; by brother-in-law, Gilbert Hobbs, wife Joan, and sister-in-law, Margaret Hobbs; by grandchildren Shannon, Kevin, Chris and Stephanie, Cheryn and Stan, Jeff and Laura, Carla and Danny, Allison and Devin, Tommie and Ari; and by13 great-grandchildren and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Elsie grew up and attended school in Hogansville, Georgia in the years prior to World War II and this is where she met her future husband, Leon Curtis Hobbs, from Austin, Texas.

Leon Curtis served in the Army during World War II and was stationed at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on December 7, 1941. He survived the bombing at Hickam Field, traveled back to the States where he was discharged at Fort Benning, Georgia and married his beautiful ‘Georgia Peach’ on August 4, 1944.

Elsie lost her husband of 45 years on December 9, 1989 and stayed on at their ranch for a few years before moving into Rising Star. There she filled her days with making friends, country dancing several times each week, reading, word puzzles, cooking, Rising Star Methodist church activities and being with family whenever she could.

She loved being able to maintain her independence with the loving care and assistance of her children; especially daughter, Laura Cathy, who was with her daily.

Home now, Elsie is forever at rest and at peace, free from all earthly pain and suffering, in the loving arms of her Creator and Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. We know that Elsie and Curtis are finally back together now through all eternity.

"... for He said, may the Lord keep watch between you and me when we are away from each other." ~ Genesis 31:49

Cremation and burial will follow at Amity Cemetery, May, Texas – date to be announced

In lieu of flowers, you are encouraged to make a memorial donation to any of these groups: The Amity Cemetery Association, Wounded Warrior Project, Disabled American Veterans, Paralyzed Veterans of America,Cal Farley’s Boys Home, Humane Society of North Texas

Published on January 05, 2021