Hal Don Howard

Hal Don Howard of Brownwood, TX, left this life and went to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, January 4, 2021. A graveside service, under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Eastlawn Memorial Park in Early, TX, with Dallas Huston officiating. Condolences to the family can be left online at www.heartlandfuneralhome.net.

Hal Don Howard was born December 4, 1943, to Ruth (Howard) Browning and H.D. (Curly) Howard in Brownwood, Texas. He attended Brownwood High School and later graduated from Howard Payne University in 1962 with a degree in Education and a minor in Physical Education. He went on to teach school in the Dallas area for two years. He then went to work for an insurance company in Austin, after which he went to computer school and went to work for JCPenney Co. in Dallas.

He was a life-long member of First Baptist Church of Brownwood, and he also served eight years in the National Guard, doing his active duty in Leesville, Louisiana.

He is survived by his stepsisters Kathy Rodgers and husband Bob of Brownwood, Mary Browning of Glenwood Springs, CO, niece Marci (McCurry) Fowlkes and husband J. of New Braunfels, ten great-nieces and nephews, numerous great-great-nieces nephews, and cousins.

Don was preceded in death by his father, H.D. Howard; mother, Ruth Howard Browning, stepfather, Joe Bob Browning; his sister, Sue Howard McCurry; his nephew, Mark McCurry and his niece Susan McCurry Elliott.

Published on January 05, 2021