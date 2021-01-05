Jemma Raelinn Ramirez

Funeral services for Jemma Raelinn Ramirez will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at the Davis-Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Greenleaf Cemetery.

She died just after her birth on December 30, 2020.

She is survived by her parents, Phliscity Russell and Gilberto Ramirez, Jr; brothers and sisters, Benjamin, Penelope, London and Lincoln; grandparents Sabra and Tyson Goins, Steven Russell and Juanita and Gilberto Ramirez, Sr; and great-grandparents Betty and Mike Marshall and Bob Russell.

Condolences can be left at www.davismorrisfuneralhome.com

Published on January 05, 2021