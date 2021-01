Jorge Delgado

Funeral services for Jorge Delgado Jr., 50, of Blanket will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, January 9, 2021 in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening from 6:00 until 8:00.

He died Saturday, January 2, 2021 in Mansfield.

Cremation is under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home.

Published on January 05, 2021