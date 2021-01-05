Marion 'Bubba' Tomme

Marion “Bubba” Tomme, age 57, of Lake Brownwood died Wednesday, December 30, 2020, in Abilene.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 10, 2021, at Thrifty Park (CR 105 Thrifty, TX) with David Barnum officiating. Please bring your lawn chairs and your favorite memories of Bubba to share. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood. Online condolences for the family are welcome at www.blaylockfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests since he loved animals dearly, donations be made to Corrine T. Smith Animal Center (3016 Milam Dr. Brownwood, Texas 76801) or to an animal charity of your choice.

