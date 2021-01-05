Nellie Barrera

Nellie Barrera, 86, of Brady died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at her home.

A private mass of Christian burial will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Brady under the direction of Leatherwood Funeral Home. A public graveside service will be held at 2:15 p.m. Thursday at Rest Haven Cemetery in Brady.

Viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

She was born May 28, 1934 in Brady to Amarante and Florencia Rubio. She owned and operated Brady Beauty Salon before retiring.

She is survived by her husband, Tino Barrera of Brady; sons Raymond Barrera of Round Rock and Daniel Barrera of Mason; daughters, Dolores Young of Austin, Tina Selvera of Brady, Cynthia Torres of Brady and Becca Torres of Bastrop; brothers, Lorenzo Rubio of Brady, Raymond Rubio of San Angelo and Juan Rubio of Keller; sisters Estolia Torres of Brady and Jessie Mata of Brady; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister.

Published on January 05, 2021