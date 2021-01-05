Randall Sims

On Sunday, January 3, 2021, Randall Sims, a loving father, husband, brother, and grandfather, passed away at 57.

Randall was born on December 25, 1963, in Gorman, Tx, to Lewis Lee and Lena Faye (Smith) Sims. He graduated from Mullin ISD in 1983. He went on to serve 28 years as a correctional officer with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. On July 22, 1983, he married the love of his life, Tina Marie (Gober) Sims. They raised four daughters and one son, Malinda, Chrystal, Jennifer, Randy, and Jessica. He also was a proud grandfather to 20 grandkids.

Randall loved all things sports, hunting, fishing, livestock shows, and garage sales. He loved the Texas Longhorns, Texas Rangers, and most of all, the Mullin Bulldogs. Those who truly knew Randall, though, can tell you that he loved nothing more than his family. He lived his life for the love of his family and seeing them succeed in whatever they were doing. He was always there for all of his kids and grandkids sporting events graduations and there when you needed him. He also loved his TDCJ family in gray. If you were around him, his care and smile were contagious, and you knew he was a great man. Randall loved life and truly cared for everyone he came across, whether it was a blood family member or a new friend. Randall impacted everyone he worked with and knew.

Randall was preceded in death by his father, Lewis Lee Sims, and his Mother, Lena Faye Sims. He is survived by his wife Tina Sims, His five children, Malinda Sims, Chrystal Sims, Jennifer Sims, Jessica Knight, and Randy Sims, his Brothers Marty Sims and Timothy Sims and Sister Angie Salinas, and twenty grandchildren.

Funeral services for Randall will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, January 10, 2020, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel with Bill Ellis officiating. Burial will follow in the Duren Cemetery in Mills County. The family will receive friends on Saturday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 at the funeral home.

Condolences, memories and tributes can be offered to the family online at heartlandfuneralhome.net

Published on January 05, 2021