Sabas 'Speedy' Reyna

Sabas “Speedy” Reyna, 82, of Brownwood and formerly of De Leon, passed peacefully December 27, 2020. He was born December 5, 1938, in Mason, Texas to Eustacio Reyna and Cipriana Guerrero Reyna.

Sabas retired from 3M Products after many years. He was spiritual and loved the Lord. Sabas lived in the Brownwood area for the last forty years and enjoyed county living. He loved horses, cows and goats and was always his happiest while outdoors. Sabas loved his large family and any time he was able to spend with them. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his sons, Jesse Reyna and Michael Reyna; daughter, Teresa Leon; brothers, Isabel Reyna, Lupe Reyna and Juan Reyna (Margie); sisters, Palmira Reyna and Angie Moreno; ten grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters; numerous nieces, nephews; and other extended family. Sabas was preceded in death by his parents; one sister and three brothers. Condolences may be offered online at www.nowlinandersfh.com.

Published on January 05, 2021