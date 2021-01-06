John Kincaid

John Joseph Kincaid, 87, of Novice died Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the Coronado Nursing Home in Abilene.

A graveside service will be 2:30 p.m. Monday, January 11, 2021 at the Atoka Cemetery under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.

He was born February 9, 1933 in Coleman County to Robert and Grace Kincaid. He married Avos “O’Neda” Kincaid on October 13, 1951. He worked in the oilfield and owned an electric motor repair shop in Wendell, Idaho.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his daughter, three sons and seven siblings.

He is survived by two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings Presley Kincaid, Cordell Archie “C.A.” Kincaid, Weldon Harlon Kincaid, Gary Ray Kincaid and Leon Ronal Kincaid.

Remembrances can be made at www.livingmemorials.com.

Published on January 06, 2021