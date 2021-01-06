Jorge Delgado

Jose Jorge Delgado Jr., age 50, joined his Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 2, 2021, in Mansfield. A visitation and rosary for Jorge will be held on Friday, January 8, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at Heartland Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 9, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel.

Jorge was born in Jimenez, Coahuila, Mexico on March 10, 1970, to Jose Delgado Sr. and Oralia Constancio. He married Michele Lopez on October 4, 2014. They shared a loving marriage for 5 years, and shared a beautiful life together for 15 years.

Jorge’s world revolved around his family. His two sons, Anthony and Sean, were his pride and joy. Jorge was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, and uncle. He found great joy in driving all over Texas chasing his nieces and nephews to support them in their activities.

To know Jorge was to know his loving nature and sense of humor. He would do anything at the drop of a hat for those he loved. Underneath that tough guy exterior, Jorge was truly a loving and kind soul. Wherever Jorge was, you were sure to hear the laughter of those around him. He was most amused by giving his wife a hard time.

Jorge had a passion for cooking, according to him, no one could cook better, and he would be sure to tell you what he would have done different, and to be honest, he was probably right. He enjoyed cooking for others. A perfect day for Jorge was good food, a table surrounded by family and friends, a house full of laughter, and hearing his roosters crowing in the background.

Jorge is survived by his wife, Mechele; two sons, Anthony Delgado and partner Jessica Guerrero and Sean; three granddaughters Kynlii, Scotti and Jenayah, all of Brownwood; his father, Jose Delgado, Sr. of Jimenez Coahuila, Mexico; mother, Oralioa Constancio of Brownwood; sisters: Magda Delgado of Arlington, Aidalu Price and husband Bobby of Brownwood and Yesinia Yancy and husband Mark of Arlington and a brother, David Delgado and wife Cindy of Venus and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jorge was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Amador Delgado, paternal grandmother, Amparo Delgado; maternal grandfather, Daniel Constancio, maternal grandmother, Delfina Constancio and uncles, Hervey Constancio and Juan Constancio.

Published on January 06, 2021