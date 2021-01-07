Heraclio 'Eddie' Galvan Jr.

Heraclio “Eddie” Galvan, Jr., age 62, of Brownwood, died Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood.

Rosary recital will be at 6:00 p.m. Friday, January 8, 2021 at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Clear Creek Cemetery in Brown County.

He was born March 17, 1958 in Ballinger to Heraclio and Matilda Galvan. He married Virginia Guerrero on December 31, 1984 in Coleman. He worked at Kohler.

He was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia Galvan of Brownwood; his children, Johnny Salazar of Fort Worth and Michelle Salazar, Eric Salazar, Crystal Gatlin, Eddie Galvan and Anthony Hernandez, all of Brownwood; 14 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; five sisters; and one brother.

Published on January 07, 2021