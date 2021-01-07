Jim Bob Harris

Jim Bob Harris, Jr., 71, of May, Texas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. Jim Bob was born in Lamesa, Texas on March 24, 1949 to Bob and Dorothy Harris.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 10:30 A.M at Wolf Valley Cemetery located north of May, Texas. Friends and family are welcome to sign the guest book at Heartland Funeral Home in Early, Texas. Memorials may be made to Wolf Valley Cemetery Assn, at P.O. Box 74, May, TX 76857 or to a charity of your choice.

Jim Bob graduated from Odessa High School in 1967 then continued his education and graduated from Tarleton State University with a teaching degree in Agriculture. Jim Bob married Gail Harris in 1970. They were married for 46 years. They were blessed with two sons, Preston Harris and Erin Harris. Jim Bob and Gail moved to Georgia where he taught two years and later began a career in banking. They later moved to Corpus Christi, Texas and he continued to work at the Federal Land Bank, for many years, until he retired and moved to the Harris family farm to live on the land that he had loved his entire life. On June 23, 2018, Jim Bob married Cindy Proud.

Jim Bob was a member of the May First Baptist Church. He attended Rising Star Church of Christ with his wife Cindy. He loved to sing in church and loved to eat steak. He was an avid collector of guns and knives. He loved his family dearly and his life on the farm.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Cindy Harris, son Preston Harris of Corpus Christi, Texas, son Erin Harris and fiancé Ashley Marling and her son Knox, of May, TX, step-son Jonathan Proud and wife Rachel, and their daughter Autumn of Slaton, TX and brother-in-­law Mike Bailey and wife Brenda of Fort Worth. He is also survived by sisters Jeanie Hardy and husband Eddie and Sharon Ferguson and husband Phillip, all from May, and several nieces and nephews.

Jim Bob was preceded in death by his wife Gail, his parents and his brother Wayne Harris.

Condolences, memories, and tributes can be offered to the family online at heartlandfuneralhome.net.

--

Published on January 07, 2021