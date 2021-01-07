Marion “Bubba” Tomme

Marion “Bubba” Tomme, age 57, of Lake Brownwood passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020, in Abilene.

A Celebration of Life for Bubba will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 10, 2021, at Thrifty Park (CR 105 Thrifty, TX) with David Barnum officiating. Please bring your lawn chairs and your favorite memories of Bubba to share. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood. Online condolences for the family are welcome at www.blaylockfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family request since Bubba loved animals dearly, donations be made to Corrine T. Smith Animal Center (3016 Milam Dr. Brownwood, Texas 76801) or to an animal charity of your choice.

Published on January 07, 2021