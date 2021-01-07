Patsy Janice Simpson

Patsy Janice Simpson, age 83, of Brownwood, passed away peacefully on Tuesday January 5, 2021. There will be a family graveside held on Friday January 9, in the Blanket Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home.

Patsy Janice Simpson was born on November 18, 1937 in Brownwood TX. to Avery and Ted McLaughlin. She was a special person to so many people. She would help anyone she saw that needed something. She was a hard worker, working a fulltime job then coming home and working at the dairy. She saved many a calf by wallering around in the mud with them and teaching them how to take a bottle, whether it be rain or shine. There wasn’t anything she couldn’t tackle at the dairy before coming home to fix supper. She stepped up and took care of her in-laws when their health went down and then helped take care of her mother before she passed. Such a generous soul with her time and effort. Our belief as a family is that after all the hard work she put in on earth, the Lord made her last chore an easy one: she went to meet Him in her sleep.

She is survived by her daughter, Ann Simpson of Blanket; two sons, Gary Simpson of Blanket, Steve Simpson and wife Melissa of Early; her grandchildren, Chelsea and Shelbie, Sara and Seth, Austin and wife Shauna Kay; brother Albert McLaughlin; and sister Emma Reid.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Simpson; parents Avery and Ted McLaughlin; brother, Beryl McLaughlin; and grandchildren Cory Don Simpson and Tana Simpson.

In lieu of flowers Friedreich’s Ataxia Foundation: www.curefa.org

Published on January 07, 2021