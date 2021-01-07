Roseanne Pittman

Loving wife, mother, Memaw and great-grandma, Roseanne Pittman, age 79, of Owens went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

Graveside Services for Roseanne will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021, at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery with Bill Slaymaker officiating; visitation will be held prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Blaylock Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

Roseanne was born on November 25, 1941, to L.G. and Bernice (Long) Morris in Brownwood. She married the love of her life, Jerry Pittman, of July 8, 1960, in Brownwood. Before retiring, she worked in Medical Records at Brownwood Regional Medical Center for many years.

Roseanne was very active with the Brown County Youth Fair for a number of years. She was a longtime member of Early Methodist Church. Roseanne enjoyed scrapbooking and getting pictures of her grandkids and great-grankids.

Roseanne is survived by her husband of 60 years, Jerry Pittman of Owens; daughter, Debra Pittman and fiancé David Brawley of Comanche; 2 grandsons, Derrick Stephenson and wife Melissa of Paradise, Cooper Stephenson and wife Mandi of Ennis; bonus grandchildren, Dakota and Weston Chambers; and 7 great-grandchildren: Chayden, Cutter, Karsten, Dylan, Rylan, Gunnar, and Sailer Rose. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by 3 children, Jerry Anne Pittman, Sheryl Pittman, and Dustin Pittman; and her parents, L.G. and Bernice Morris.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations can be made to the Brown County Fair (P.O. Box 1101, Brownwood, Texas 76804-1101) in her memory. Online condolences for the family are welcome at www.blaylockfuneralhome.com.

