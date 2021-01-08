Anna Louise Collier Stilwell

Anna Louise Collier Stilwell, 82, of Stephenville, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Anna was born April 17, 1938, in Mills County, Texas, to Vera Oleta Horton and Leonard Groves Collier.

She is survived by her children and their spouses: Rebecca Perry (Brian), Monty Barnett and Mark Barnett (Yesenia); grandchildren: Alex Barnett, Stephanie Bradford (Chance), Rachel Perry, Sgt. Brian Barnett USMC, David Perry, Jennifer Guerra (Nick), Jackie Barnett and Caroline Barnett; siblings: Charles Collier (Linda), Joynell Jones (Joe) and Lyn Collier (Pam); nieces and nephews: Mike Collier (Su- zie), Randy Collier, Christopher Jones (Jenni- fer), Kimberly Johnson (Darrin), Andy Collier (Kimberly) and Ryan Collier (Nikki); and a mul- titude of cousins and good friends.

Graveside services were held on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at 2 p.m., in Mt. Olive Cemetery in Mills County, Texas. Interment followed.

Services were under the direction of Stacy- Wilkins Funeral Home, Goldthwaite, Texas.

Published on January 08, 2021