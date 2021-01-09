Rutha Mae Norman

Rutha Mae Norman, 86, of Brownwood, laid back and relaxed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, January 6th, 2021 in DeSoto, Tx.

Ruth Robinson was born on December 26th, 1934 in St. Louis Missouri, the ninth of ten children of Cisserella Robinson. As a young woman she rose above her humble beginnings and became a licensed seamstress and tailor, as well as a civil draftsman for the City of St. Louis in the 1960’s and early 70’s.

Giving her heart to Christ, Ruth became a Chaplin and spent all of her life in pursuit and service of His perfect will. Ruth met the love of her life and married Willie D Norman of St Louis, Mo in 1958, and had four children. After moving her family to Brownwood Texas in 1974 she worked numerous places, but the job that she loved most was as a foster parent for many many children through New Horizons!

Left to cherish her sweet memory are her two daughters, Carmilita Thomas and husband Michael of Brownwood, Nadine Norman of Brownwood; a son, Kenneth Norman of Brownwood; a sister, Shirley Brooks of St Louis; four grandsons, McAndrew Norman, Anthony David, Quantez Thomas, Bryan Johnson; a granddaughter Shellee Scott; nine great grands; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. She also leaves her sisters and brothers in the Lord.

Preceding her in rest and welcoming her home are her husband of 33yrs Willie Norman, mother, Cisserella Robinson, son Lloyd Norman, granddaughter Ashley Ruth Norman, 5 brothers, and 3 sisters.

Viewing will be a come and go all day Monday, Jan 11th at Heartland Funeral Home for the purpose of social distancing. Services are Tuesday, January 12th at 2 pm at Heartland Funeral Home Chapel, Pastor Kenneth Colegrove officiating. The family would like to thank everyone for over a thousand messages of condolences. She was truly loved!

