Beverly Elizabeth Chesser

Beverly Elizabeth Chesser, 73, of Clyde died Friday, January 8, 2021 in an Abilene hospital. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at the First Baptist Church of Clyde with Dr. Toby Henson officiating under the direction of Bailey Howard Funeral Home of Clyde. Burial will follow in the Clyde Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Beverly was born July 4, 1947 in Brownwood to J.D. and Inez (Tyson) Murray. She graduated from Brownwood High School and attended Howard Payne University. She married John William Chesser in Brownwood in 1967. They moved to Clyde from Abilene in 1977. She worked as a Teacher’s Aide for the Clyde Elementary School for 32 years, retiring in 2011. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Clyde and a proud member of the Good Shepherd Sunday School Class, volunteering to coordinate and help with many meals and projects over the years.

She is survived by her son, John Bryan Chesser and wife Amanda of Clyde; daughter, Melanie Chesser Shackelford of Clyde; two sisters, Ann Weedon and husband Ernest of Deer Park and June Delleney of Dallas; four grandchildren, Lauren Shackelford, Timmy Shackelford, Pierce Chesser and Liz Chesser; five great grandchildren, Jaxson, Luka, Branson, Avery and Karson and numerous other relatives and friends.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, her husband John on December 29, 2020, her infant daughter, Jill Renee Chesser, brother Francis Murray and sister Peggy Harkey.

Online condolences may be made at www.baileyhowardfuneralhome.com

Published on January 11, 2021