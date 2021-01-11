Dale Lynn Sides

Funeral services for Dale Lynn Sides, 79, of Lake Brownwood will be held Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Rocky Creek Baptist Church at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at Rocky Creek Cemetery. Mr. Sides passed away January 8, 2021.

Dale was born April 20, 1941 in Odessa, Texas to Walter and Eunice (Dillard) Sides. He married his high-school sweetheart, Bonnie Bailey June 16, 1961 and they were blessed to have 59 ½ years together. Dale had a servant’s heart and a great faith in God, and it showed throughout his life in the many good works he accomplished. He served as a Deacon and Sunday School teacher for many years at Rocky Creek Baptist Church, as well as being a member of Gideon’s International. Dale also a Scout Master for 10 years where he helped all three of his sons become Eagle Scouts. Dale was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. He never hesitated to help anyone in need, no matter how great or small that need was.

Dale leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife, Bonnie; sons Michael Wade Sides and wife Leigh Ann, Robert Wayne Sides and wife Cheryl and Steven Wynn sides and wife Danette; 20 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren (2 more on the way); brothers Alan, Jerry and Rex Sides; sister-in-law Dorothy Swaringen and brother-in-law Harold Bailey.

Published on January 11, 2021