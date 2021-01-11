Johnny Crelia

Johnny Crelia, age 79, of Brownwood passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021, at a local nursing facility.

Graveside Services for Johnny will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 14, 2021, at the Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery with Bill Slaymaker officiating. There will be no set visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

Johnny was born on November 4, 1941, to Hoyt and Irma Lee (Burris) Crelia. He was a longtime resident of Brownwood. Johnny worked construction most of his life. He loved to go fishing and piddling with stuff, he also loved his family dearly.

Johnny is survived by his stepdaughter, Makaila Reyes of Brownwood; sister, Teresa Cooper of Brownwood; best friend, Linda Crelia of Austin; and numerous nieces and nephews, and other family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hoyt and Irma Crelia; siblings, Cecial Crelia, Vernon Crelia, Betty King, Wanda Sutherland, Bob Crelia, Margaret Robertson, and Jimmy Lee Crelia.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Corinne T. Smith Animal Center (3016 Milam Dr. Brownwood, Texas 76801). Online condolences for the family are welcome at www.blaylockfuneralhome.com.

Published on January 11, 2021