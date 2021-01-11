Tiburcio Padron Capetillo

Tiburcio Padron Capetillo, 78, of Brownwood died Friday, January 8, 2021 in Boerne, Texas. Burial will be at a later date in Mexico. Arrangements are under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home in Early.

He was born June 14, 1942 in Villa Union, Coah, Mexico to Eleuterio and Virginia Capetillo. He worked for the City of Amarillo sanitation department. He was a member of the Santaurio Dulce Nombre de Jesus Church.

He is servived by his siblings, Juanita Capetillo, Adalberto Capetillo, Fransisco Capetillo, Diamantina Capetillo Mendoza, Oralia Capetillo Rubio and , Maria Esperanza Capetillo.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother.

Published on January 11, 2021