William “Bill” George Shaw, age 78, of Brownwood passed away peacefully Saturday, January 9, 2021, at his home surrounded by family.

Private Family Graveside Service for Bill will be held on Tuesday, January 12th, 2021 at Greenleaf Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held in his honor at a late date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home in Brownwood.

Bill was born on September 2, 1942, to Lyman E. Shaw, II and Frances (Hampton) Shaw in Brownwood. He graduated from Brownwood High School in 1960 then attended Texas A&M, graduating in 1964 with a bachelor’s degree in Business Management. Bill subsequently graduated with a Law Degree from Texas Tech University; he was in the first graduating class of Texas Tech Law school.

Bill was a highly respected attorney who started his practice in El Paso and then moved his practice to Brownwood to be a part of Brown County Abstract Company. While there, he helped many people buy and sell real estate, search titles, and help families with estate planning. You could ask Bill about any real estate in Brown County and he would know the history of the land. He would go out of his way to make sure everything was done correctly, and he took great pride in his work. He ceased active practice a couple of years ago.

He served in the National Guard for 26 years retiring at the rank of a Lt. Colonel, Battalion Commander of the 3-112 Armored Battalion, Brownwood.

He was a long-time member of the First Christian Church where he served as a Deacon and a Trustee, but most of all he was a friend, a faithful Christian and an asset to the Church and the community. He loved being around family and friends and going to his farm which he did most every day after retirement.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Brenda Bryant Shaw; two sons, William Brent Shaw of Oklahoma City, OK and David Shaw of Austin; two grandchildren, Lyric Mackenzie Shaw and Karter William Shaw both of Brownwood; two brothers, Lyman Shaw, III of Abilene, Joe Shaw and wife Cindy of Brownwood; brother/sister-in-law, Jerry Don McSwain and wife Sandra, and their daughter, Kathy McSwain all of Brownwood; an aunt, Ouita Bratton of Brady; and two nephews, Mike Shaw and wife Lisa of Austin, Matt Shaw and wife Alicia of Conroe. He is also survived by many other relatives and lots of friends.He was preceded in death by his parents, Lyman E. Shaw, II and Frances (Hampton) Shaw.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations can be made to the First Christian Church (2411 Coggin Avenue, Brownwood, Texas 76801).

Published on January 11, 2021