Charles Ray Baker

Charles Ray Baker, 92, of Talpa, died Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the Coleman County Medical Center.

Viewing will be 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman. A graveside funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at the Coleman City Cemetery.

He was born December 2, 1928 in Canadian, Texas to Horace and Leona Baker. He was a truck driver and also worked in the oilfield business.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents, son and brother.

He is survived by his wife, Rosa Baker of Talpa; his children, Kenneth Baker of Burkett, James Baker of Talpa and Lisa Milligan of Talpa; nine grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; his siblings, Don Baker of British Columbia, Canada, Darlene Cummings of Richland and Nadine Hamilton of Cortez, Colorado.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.

Published on January 12, 2021