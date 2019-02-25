Sex ed lessons keep

children safe, healthy

Re: Feb. 18 article, "Austin school board to discuss proposed sex ed lessons."

​After reading the proposed changes, I don’t see a salacious or nefarious intent by supporters.

What I do see is educators’ attempts to address real-time, contemporary issues early enough in children’s’ lives to keep them safe and healthy. To detractors, I say good for you if you’re teaching your children these things early enough to protect them. If you’re not, ditch the Puritanism. Of course, children still need religion and values in their lives, but elementary and middle school children of today are not the same children of the '50s, '60s, '70s or even the '80s.

They need to know the facts to stay safe and healthy, sooner than later.

Julia Diggs, Austin

Red flag laws needed

to prevent tragedies

A day before the anniversary of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, an 18-year-old McCallum High School student was arrested for making written and verbal threats.Incidents like this call attention to our country’s need for red flag laws that empower family members and law enforcement to take swift, preventive action before a warning sign escalates into a tragedy.

Based on a 2009-2017 analysis by Everytown for Gun Safety, shooters exhibited warning signs more than half the time prior to a mass shooting. When the court finds that someone poses a danger of injuring themselves or others with a firearm, red flag laws can be used to temporarily restrict the individual’s access to guns.

The 86th Legislature needs to pass red flag laws to protect all Texans, while also respecting responsible gun owners and the Second Amendment.

Miste Hower, Austin

Declaration leaves

landowners in limbo

Texas landowners at the southern border are under direct threat from President Trump's declaration of a national emergency to build a wall. The use of eminent domain will strip Texans of their private property. This is antithetical to Texan values of liberty, property and small government.

Not only is their land being made a national spectacle, but every day going forward in this fiasco is a day of uncertainty for them. Landowners along the border will heretofore exist in a legal limbo, not knowing whether or when a federal agent will appear at the door to demand the forfeiture of their land. Nor will they be certain of how to respond. The government may have the necessary funds to carry out a protracted legal battle to enforce eminent domain, but landowners should not be obliged to engage in years of legal battles due to the caprice of our president.

Nicholas Boni, Austin

Not effectively treating

addiction is the issue

Re: Feb. 13 article, "Notorious drug lord 'El Chapo' found guilty."

Our unwillingness to effectively treat addiction patients is the issue. Not El Chapo. Since the 1980s, methadone maintenance has been the standard of care for opioid addiction — it is safe, effective and cheap. It allows people to function normally. It is real treatment, not "harm reduction" or "legal addiction."

Government agencies and health care communities "conspired" against methadone. To maintain the profits of detox-rehab hospitals? Detoxification from opioids rarely works and has a high risk of consequent overdose deaths. Do they mainly want to promote inferior, but much more profitable medications?

Methadone in every county, and access to psychotherapy addressing mood and anxiety disorders, PTSD, existential crises, etc. would have undermined the market for heroin and other drugs. Adding low-cost, long-term outpatient and residential treatments that address other addictions, we could have saved hundreds of thousands of lives in Latin America and the U.S.

Heinz Aeschbach, Austin

Texas needs a senator

who stands up for them

After President Trump, in a rambling babble, tore up the Constitution to declare a national emergency, Sen. Cornyn raced to issue a fundraiser letter supporting Trump. The lumbering Cornyn wraps himself in the silky, slick coat of the obese Trump. He embraces Trump's claims about El Paso's crime statistics. He shrugs as Trump marches to seize Texan soil for a campaign slogan — ripping land from ranchers, from homeowners, from farmers, from a church. He lazily nods off as Trump strips billions of military construction money to build a monument to border lies.

As D.C. politics dance in his head, Cornyn cowardly wallows in Trump's treatment of Texans as trash and huddles around the president's wildly, flailing nonsensical rants. John Cornyn is Trump's senator.

I want a senator who stands tall, stands strong, stands with a stiff backbone of character for Texas. That's not John Cornyn.

J.D. Lassiter, Austin

Even Trump concedes

there is no emergency

In his own words, President Trump decried that his national emergency regarding the border does not actually exist. He stated, “I didn’t need to do this, but I’d rather do it [build the wall] much faster.”

According to Merriam-Webster, Oxford Dictionaries and dictionary.com, definitions of the word emergency, include “need” and "a situation that requires immediate action.” No doubt our president wants what he wants, when he wants it, but he, himself, acknowledges that this is not an emergency situation, (and thus does not qualify as a, national emergency). What our country does need is for our president to formulate a border plan that is both efficacy-based and takes into consideration its appeal to Americans.

Lori Kline, Austin