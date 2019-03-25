Actually, Texas senators

have done quite a bit

Many are berating both Cruz and Cornyn for doing nothing in Congress. In actuality, they have done quite a bit.

They have supported every unqualified Trump nominee for all of the Cabinet positions. Many were appointed to eliminate or weaken the Cabinet position for which they were chosen. Clean river water? Who cares? And really, who needs a State Department to deal with foreign policy? After all, under Trump we can just get rid of those pesky agreements we have had with our allies.

Cornyn and Cruz are probably quite happy to have many of their constituents think that they have done nothing, but they did approve all of these people knowing full well what each Cabinet head's goal was. And now will they sit back and watch Trump raid the coffers of various government institutions in order to pay for a ridiculous, useless wall?

In doing nothing they are really doing something.

Gael Simons, Austin

Law stifles free speech

and political discourse



Gov. Abbott and Texas legislators' feet-stomping declaration, "Texas stands with Israel. Period," is codified by an ill-considered law being defended in court with tax dollars.

With the law, the state's representatives gave a big, wet kiss wedding us to a country's government that denied equality to a segment of its population; declared it's not a country for all of its citizens; elevated a political party, repugnant to the Anti-Defamation League, that spits at decades of U.S. policy; proudly promotes discrimination and flaunts its historical affinity with a U.S.-designated terrorist organization. Texas' law prohibiting the state contracting with those using a boycott to protest Israel not only puts a boot on the throat of free speech but also waterboards political discourse and analysis.

Befuddled and needlessly blind support corrodes clarity, silences reasoned review and uses a bumper sticker slogan to bully respectful consideration.

E. Morris, Austin

Reader questions why

Cornyn has been silent

Has Sen. John Cornyn left the planet? With each scandal that spews from the White House, I keep thinking Sen. Cornyn will finally speak up for the good of the country.

Every informed person knows that had a single item on President Trump's growing list of deeds been committed by President Obama, Republicans would have been jumping through hoops to convene impeachment hearings. But today, whether it is the inexcusable smearing of a deceased war hero, stirring up a nonexistent crisis at the border, or tweeting attacks on critics, there hasn’t been a peep from Sen. Cornyn.

Why?

Cornyn, like every Republican in Congress, has chosen to side with President Trump. They have sold their souls. There is not one thought of the common good or what’s best for the country. They’re enablers. When history passes judgment on Sen. Cornyn and his ilk, it won't be pretty. The people of Texas deserve better.

Patrick Cosgrove, Austin

New taxes not needed,

but leaner budgets are

Re: March 21 article, "Sales tax expansion? A GOP legislator wants to start taxing a host of Texas goods and services now exempt."

Sales tax expansion: Great! More hidden taxes. Welcome to Texafornia! I'd rather see special programs and freebies eliminated and the schools living within their means.

We don't need more tax money collected. We need budgets and fewer greedy citizens.

Bill Hoglan, Georgetown