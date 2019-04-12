Balking at caregiver

pay raise is appalling

Re: April 9 article, "Lawmakers balk on caregiver pay raise."

My 17-year-old son, a junior in high school, just got his first job at the local water park. He'll be making $8 an hour. My son will be fastening wrist bands on parkgoers and handing out maps.

These home health aides are literally keeping people alive. I am disgusted and appalled that the Legislature refuses to address the low pay for home health aides with what is referred to as a "significant" pay bump of 50 cents an hour. Only in the Legislature could 50 cents be considered "significant."

Kellie Martinec, Pflugerville

It wasn't luck that led

to discovery of baby

Re: April 9 article, "Mom on trial after baby found in dumpster."

Mr. Bouie,who found the abandoned baby in the dumpster, detailed the unlikely series of events that led him to the dumpster and said it was luck that he was there.

According to Anne Lamont's book "Small Miracles," these events are not luck or coincidence but small miracles. God is the one who placed Mr. Bouie at that specific place and time so that he could rescue the child.

I say thank you, God and thank you, Mr. Bouie — you are a lifesaver.

Bonnie Carothers, Austin

In 'repeal and replace,'

there's still no 'replace'

Two weeks ago, President Trump got gung-ho again on repealing and replacing Obamacare (aka, the Affordable Care Act). That is, until Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pulled him aside and told him that ending protections for preexisting conditions prior to the 2020 elections might be “bad medicine” for the GOP. The about-face was immediate.

Besides, after almost 10 years of “repeal and replace” ad nauseam, the “replace” part has never advanced beyond far-right snake oil.

With this being the way Republicans do healthcare, just wait until they “fix” Social Security and Medicare. It won’t be pretty.

Stephen Shackelford, Austin

On border issue, a need

for benevolent leaders

I call on everyone to join me in demanding that Sens. Cornyn and Cruz and Rep. Conaway be more benevolent in their leadership on our borders. I urge everyone to contact their representatives and demand:

1) That we send the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Red Cross to take care of these people.

2) Send as many immigration lawyers as needed to speed up the entry process.

3) Allow any migrant willing to serve in the military in exchange for citizenship.

4) Send our military to South America to restore law and order.

5) Reunite families immediately.

Pam Miles, Goldthwaite

In defense of supporters

of Second Amendment

Re: April 9 letter to the editor, "All rights have limits, even Second Amendment."

I'm amazed, indeed a little frightened by some people's view of the Second Amendment to our Constitution. In the letter to the editor regarding the right to keep and bear arms, the writer ridiculously compares that to some supposed right to "access to cigarettes, alcohol and automobiles."

I find no such rights to the aforementioned in our beloved Constitution. Incredulously, he opines supporters of the Second Amendment have a "radical agenda." Who is the real radical? Those who defend the Constitution or those who would erode our God-given rights?



Daniel Rojo III, Austin