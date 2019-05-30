Schools are letting out, and that familiar question always seems to arise. What do we want to do this summer?

Fortunately, we don’t have to venture far from home to find answers.

You could plan a trip far away for your family’s summer vacation, and as Texans, we have plenty of attractions available within a day’s drive. From the beaches of the Gulf Coast to the mountains of West Texas, from the beauty of Big Bend to the majesty of Palo Duro Canyon, the Lone Star State pretty much has everything.

But when you’re planning that vacation, remember that you don’t need to budget extra money for gasoline or book a distant hotel room to enjoy your summer time off.

We’re still in the month of May — barely — but look at everything that’s happening in Brown County during just the first few days of June.

The next thing I see on my calendar is the concluding weekend of the Lyric Theatre’s production of “Windows Home,” a love story set during the Vietnam War era. Perhaps you are like me and were traveling over the Memorial Day weekend when the play, written by former Bangs school superintendent Bill Foster, made its public debut. We have another opportunity to see it, with matinee shows today and Sunday, plus evening performances tonight and Saturday.

Others who did see it last weekend tell me while they were moved by its story, the production is not without its lighter moments. They were also impressed by the performances of the players, who are bringing this outstanding original script to life.

Also this weekend, we’ll be able to take in the annual Heartland Rod Run at Riverside Park, and the first “We Are Brownwood” golf tournament at the Hideout. I’m sure the list of events I have on hand is far from complete, so check today’s Bulletin and websites for details on times and places for everything.

Then next week, it will be time for the annual Brown County Rodeo, for decades one of the signature events here each summer. Moving the rodeo into June, rather in late July as it had been for years, has proven to be a good decision, and all the typical Old West action and pageantry that beckon area audiences have made that move with it.

My wife and I are looking forward to a visit early next month from our grandson, who himself will be moving into first grade at his Austin area school, so we’re compiling a list of things that might help keep him busy without totally wearing down his grandparents.

The Brownwood Public Library always has great events especially for young people during summer months, and the exhibits and train rides at the Lehnis Railroad Museum have been a favorite of the lad for several years.

We’ll also put the Brown County Museum on the list of things to suggest he consider seeing. The doting staff he calls his family — who will be fulfilling his every whim — would enjoy a visit there, too.

Along the way, let’s not forget all our beautiful municipal parks, the Camp Bowie Family Aquatic Center, and the host of recreational opportunities we are so fortunate to have thanks to our proximity to Lake Brownwood.

Summer is indeed the time for Brown County to shine, and for its residents and visitors to enjoy everything it has to offer.

Gene Deason is editor emeritus of the Brownwood Bulletin. His column appears on Fridays. He may be contacted at news@brownwoodbulletin.com.