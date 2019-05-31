Over 50 years ago a group of women called Church Women United saw a need in our community. There were elderly, ill, and homebound people who lived alone and were unable to provide or prepare food for themselves. They decided to do something about it and Meals on Wheels in Brownwood was born These woman met in the kitchens of their Churches and prepared meals and then delivered to those who needed them. As the program grew they realized they needed to become incorporated and received their Certificate of Incorporation from the State of Texas in 1975.

The program began to be difficult to handle from church kitchens and a wonderful lady named Mrs. Roger Sweeney who was the hospital dietitian, offered to prepare the meals for a small fee. Another wonderful lady, Joy Ray was director of the Pecan Valley Red Cross. She offered to take calls from people needing help and prepared the lists for volunteers to deliver the meals. This partnership continued until the local Red Cross became a totally volunteer organization. That's when I took over the coordination of the program.

There was a need for the program in Early, so the churches of Early joined us and we became Meals on Wheels of Brownwood & Early. We received our 501(c) (3), tax exempt status in 2007. For over 50 years we have provided not only meals for the homebound but a friendly word, sometimes a hug. We have laughed and cried with our recipients. But sadly the time has come for the Meals on Wheels of Brownwood & Early to discontinue service. We are not receiving enough funds to continue. We are also having trouble getting enough volunteers to deliver.

We want to thank the churches who have provided funds and volunteers to deliver the meals: Central United Methodist, Coggin Baptist, First Baptist, First Christian, First United Methodist, Grace Lutheran, St. John's Anglican, St. Mary's Catholic, Union Presbyterian, all of Brownwood, and First Baptist of Early.

Many thanks to Brownwood Medical Center, Morrison Healthcare for providing our meals, local trust funds: Central Texas J.R. Beadel Foundation, Drinkard Foundation, Woodruff Trust, and Wilkinson Trust for grants.

Thanks to all the other churches, Sunday School classes, clubs, organizations and you individuals who donated. We couldn't have done it without you.

Our last day to deliver will be Friday, June 28, 2019.

Jeannette Chesser

Coordinator, Meals on Wheels of Brownwood & Early