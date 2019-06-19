With all the storms that have scraped across Texas and the American Midwest this spring, weather reports have spilled into the breaking news coverage of newspaper and broadcast journalists across the nation.

It seems we can’t get a break. If they’re not reporting on storm damage, they’re reporting on high temperatures. Barring any bad news overnight, the topic they’ve focused on today involves the first day of summer, so we can assume that the worst of the heat is yet to come — as if the last few days haven’t been bad enough.

Many Americans consider the unofficial start of summer to be the last day of school, but meteorologists and astronomers have different calendars.

Meteorological summer aligns more closely to that of the student-teacher calendar, because seasons begin on the first days of specific months. Meteorologists, along with most students and teachers, have been observing summer since June 1. For meteorologists, autumn will begin on September 1, winter on December 1, and spring on March 1.

Astronomers, however, dance to a different tune, and their seasons are dictated by the movement of the Earth; astronomical seasons are a function of Earth’s changing positions relative to the Sun. During summer the Sun’s light aims directly at northern latitudes. Our summer solstice is June 20 or 21, depending on your time zone, and today‘s the big day this year. To be exact, it happens at 10:54 this morning, Central Daylight Time.

Break out the lemonade mix, sunscreen, and ice cream churns, if you haven’t already done so.

Americans learn about the joys of summer at an early age. School is out until September, or at least it was out until September when I was a child. The opening day of class has creeped into late August during ensuing decades, the result of a combination of societal factors. For families with students in certain extracurricular activities like sports, cheer squads, and band, the summer break is effectively over in early August as practices begin. I don’t mean to ruin your fun, but school starts in about nine weeks. Time is wasting to squeeze in a summer vacation.

This first day of summer is also widely trumpeted as “the longest day of the year,” referring to the number of hours of daylight in the northern hemisphere.

In Brownwood, we can enjoy daytime activities today until past 9 p.m., as twilight lingers beyond the stated 8:44 p.m. moment of sunset. For several more days, sunsets will occur at 8:45, but sunrises come later, so today we’ll have our maximum 14 hours and 13 minutes of daylight.

The website sunrise-sunset.org — which pinpoints sunrise and sunset times down to the second — indicates that Thursday this week had 2 seconds more daylight than today. Myself? I hardly noticed.

That website also calculates how much daylight we gain, or lose as the case may be, each month. Such changes are so gradual we don’t realize they’ve occurred until weeks later.

Or, as happened for me last year, you travel north. Far north. Like north, to Alaska.

That’s where my wife and I were this month in 2018, and while we weren’t so far north that the sun never fully set, it was eerie to have sunshine past midnight and wake up to the same. I suspect winter prompts contrasting adjectives there.

The heat is on. You know the drill. Enjoy summer but stay safe. Endure. Survive.

Gene Deason is editor emeritus of the Brownwood Bulletin. His column appears on Fridays. He may be contacted at news@brownwoodbulletin.com.