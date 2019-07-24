Media needed to bring

shady contacts to light

Re: July 22 article, "Documents illuminate contacts between Trump official and Texas Public Policy Foundation."

Thank you for exposing the currently-investigated, alleged illegal collusion between the Trump Interior Department official and the Texas Public Policy Foundation.

The latter group has been working for years to overturn endangered species protection in my county (Williamson) and to rail against renewable energy in my city (Georgetown). This is why we still need print news media doing investigative reporting!

Martin Byhower, Georgetown

People need housing

and a support system

Re: July 23 commentary, "Adler: Want to stop people sleeping in public spaces? House them."

Mayer Adler is correct. Making housing available to the homeless will get most of them off the street. Some will not adapt. Some choose to live outdoors. However, housing is only part of the problem.

A more comprehensive, holistic approach is needed, which should include employment, employment training, substance abuse treatment and spiritual support. I envision a nice mobile home park near grocery stores, an industrial park with factories, a community school of some sort, churches and spiritual centers, Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, medical clinics and a police or sheriff substation.

The solution cannot just be political. The business, educational, spiritual and medical communities need to participate in the process. The Austin Chamber of Commerce is interested in making our streets safer. Austin Community College can tailor programs for local employers. Seton, St. David's and Dell hospitals can provide neighborhood clinics. H-E-B can build grocery stores in food deserts.



Erick Bovik, Austin

Wait, go back to where?

I'm confused. The eighth of an acre I live on is today in the U.S., in Texas.

Before that it was in the Confederacy, and before that it was in The Republic of Texas; before that, in Mexico; before that, in Spain; and for a brief period, in France. All without picking up and moving the eighth of an acre I'm living on. This last year it seems like I'm back in the Confederacy, and people say that in 20 years I'll be back in Mexico.

Some politicians want me to go back to where I came from. Where do I go and why? Can someone just please send me to the moon where all this stupidity doesn't exist?

Cruz Campos, Austin