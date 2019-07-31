Here I sit, surrounded by picturesque geography and cool midsummer breezes, relaxing in the family’s cabin in the West Texas Davis Mountains.

The nearest town is 15 miles away as the crow flies, although I’ve seen more turkeys than crows. Truthfully, this is a wonderful getaway, but it is at times like this that I realize how much I’m addicted to cell phone signals. And television stations. And Wi-Fi.

Others in the family are otherwise occupied, apparently determined to complete a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle before even thinking about what’s for supper. I’ve made the few contributions I could offer, and now — almost cross-eyed from staring at those hundreds of small colorful puzzle pieces — I’ve elected to write about the experience.

Inspiration can come to writers at the strangest moments.

The puzzle is really taking shape. Maybe we can finish it before the sun goes down. When this project is complete, we’ll at last be able to think about some other items on the vacation’s agenda. Items like a trip into Fort Davis for sightseeing after a visit to McDonald Observatory.

But for now, it’s “first things first.” Our puzzle — a montage of ice cream bar labels — is the most important thing. Priorities.

Puzzles have become a popular family endeavor. My sister and her husband introduced me to this vacation activity several years ago while on a trip to Myrtle Beach. That puzzle was also a challenging image with a thousand pieces. Their map of North Carolina highlighted historic and recreational places visitors might like to see. The fine print explaining why a visitor might like to see each one made the puzzle even more difficult.

Working together on a complex puzzle like that becomes an exercise in family bonding. And thankfully, we finished that puzzle and still had time to enjoy the beach and other destinations in both Carolinas along the coast.

Last month, our daughter’s family surprised us by bringing to the Davis Mountains another version of those intensely detailed puzzles. They’ve never done that before. I wondered if this impulse to do puzzles while on vacation affects all the women on my side of the family.

However, our daughter told me it was her husband’s idea. He frequently makes good decisions, not the least of which was choosing to marry into our family.

The puzzle is really taking shape now, though everyone’s eyes are growing weary and backs are aching. A Paul Simon song comes to mind. “The nearer your destination, the more you’re slip-sliding away.”

We alternate taking breaks to rest our eyes. I thought maybe I could crank out a column. That’s when I realized once again how much I miss not having internet service, much less a cell phone signal. I need those now to verify the Paul Simon lyrics, and to confirm whether “Wi-Fi” is like that or like “Wifi,” “wi-fi,” “WiFi” or “wifi.” Also, if we had internet, we could make reservations for McDonald Observatory without driving into town.

At least there are some radio stations nearby to help keep me up to date on state and national news. That’s important for a lifelong news junkie.

We come here frequently. For years, I’ve been exploring options for getting our cabin “on the grid.” Getting away from it all is part of the attraction, or so I’m told.

Fine, but when will we driving into town again?

Gene Deason is editor emeritus of the Brownwood Bulletin. His column appears on Fridays. He may be contacted at news@brownwoodbulletin.com.