A plea to lawmakers

to act decisively

As a cancer survivor, I know that in order to survive, you must take bold and courageous steps. You must root out the cancer and destroy it before it destroys you. In America today, there is a cancer on our presidency, and it is now metastasizing within the Republican Party.

It is time for all members of Congress to take bold and courageous action before it destroys the very foundation of our society in the United States. We are a country of law and order and are a beacon of democracy for the rest of the world. I appeal to all members of Congress to unite and put our country before petty partisan squabbling.

Democrats and Republicans together must take bold and decisive action to save our democracy and pass articles of impeachment as soon as possible to remove Donald Trump from office.

Brian Clark, Austin

Implied threat

is still a threat

I doubt that Congress will be able to prove that the president has violated his oath to defend the Constitution.

President Donald Trump never says outright that he will withhold money to Ukraine unless the Ukrainian president digs up dirt on Joe Biden. He is just like Vito Corleone in "The Godfather." He basically says, “make him an offer he can’t refuse.”

Trump’s minions know exactly what he wants them to do. And I think the president of Ukraine got the message, too. Trump’s behavior is reprehensible, but I don’t think that matters to the people who support him.

Judy Daniels, Cedar Park

Deflecting attention

is a classic defense

Re: Sept. 26 commentary, "The Democrats have a double standard on Ukraine."

As a marriage therapist, I call Marc Thiessen’s op-ed the “nanny nanny boo boo” defense.

One party called on the carpet for their behavior, then retorting “you do it, too” so the attention is focused on the other party. If former vice president Joe Biden violated the law, what happened? Where did that charge go? If you are bringing that up now, do you think he can be nailed, too? Or do you think Biden’s “crimes” have anything to do with President Donald Trump’s? Is there really a comparison?

Scandal after scandal after scandal with this administration. Narcissists truly believe the laws don’t apply to them. Never, since Richard Nixon, has that been more apparent. Interesting behavior during Thursday's House intelligence committee hearing when Rep. Devin Nunes began to question Joseph Maguire, the acting director of National Intelligence. Maguire actually took a drink of water and seemed visibly relaxed. Here was the rescue from accountability! Is no one going to admit “I did it and it was wrong”?

Pamela Monday, Austin

A call for a nation

to move along

Am I the only taxpayer who wants our governmental entities to be more fiscally responsible and do things on time?

Locally, our City Council is derelict to the max. Statewide, we are neglected. Nationwide, we have achieved the most sore losers in history! We deserve better from these prima donnas.

Party politics is getting ready to be rearranged, and I could not be happier. How much money must we spend trying to harass President Donald Trump? It's time to act like mature citizens and take care of our government's responsibilities. But that ain't going to happen because we have many irresponsible, unyielding losers!

We are Americans who are supposed to be better than petty jerks! We have big issues that require bipartisan attention. Grow up! Be patriotic!

Mike Edgar, Austin