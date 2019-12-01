Annual appreciation

for restaurant service

With the arrival of the holidays, my wife and I thought your readers might enjoy hearing an idea we thought of 10 years ago: Our Austin Favorite Server Award.

Its impact is way beyond expectations. We hand-deliver a greeting card to them (or the restaurant manager), writing in the card, “We pick one server each year that has given us outstanding service, and that this year it's YOU.” We sign it. And we put a $100 bill inside. It is fun for both the manager and server.

Usually we reward great table service. One year someone behind a counter won it. Another year, it was a young man at McDonald’s, who hands out food repetitively and cheerfully a thousand times a day.

The reaction? Disbelief! Total surprise! Overwhelmed! Can't believe it! No one ever heard of it. Servers say they will never forget that award, ever! Join us in 2019?

Bob O'Dell, Austin

Wealthy candidates

threaten democracy

Great. So now we have another billionaire in the presidential campaign mix.

Michael Bloomberg comes in prepared to spend oodles of his own money to buy the election, unless Donald Trump can buy it first.

Anyone else feel like we're bystanders about to get crushed by the lumbering feet of Godzilla and King Kong? Though those two characters are fictional, Bloomberg and Trump are all too real, as is the damage they're inflicting on the election process.

Democrats are running scared and straight into the arms of a candidate that Trump's monster machine can drag down into the mud.

I hope Americans stay sane enough to not vote for either. We need to reclaim our democracy from the billionaire class or see it obliterated.

Sara Shannon, Buda

Congress must act to

enforce nation’s laws

I'm calling on my representative to support drafting articles of impeachment and voting to impeach Donald Trump. It’s far past time for Congress to use its constitutionally given powers to stop Trump’s assault on our democracy and elections. After all, no one is above the law — not even the president of the United States.

Over the past few weeks, Trump’s lawlessness has risen to new heights. A whistleblower complaint showed that Trump bullied the Ukrainian government to interfere in the 2020 election by threatening to withhold military aid.

Trump is a threat to our elections — the very backbone of our democracy — and he’s acting as though he’s immune to the rule of law. As Congress continues its work on other important bread-and-butter issues, we also need them to use the impeachment process to remind Trump that every American is beholden to the rule of law.

Gilbert Ramos, Austin

Imperfect leadership

abounds around world

You gotta love the our former governor sucking up to the president.

According to Rick Perry, God has given us Donald Trump as our leader — even though he might be imperfect.

Let’s just add him to the list of other imperfect leaders that God as picked in the past. For example Hitler, Lenin, Mussolini, Stalin, Attila the Hun, Putin and Kim Jong-un (he and Trump are buddies, ya know) come to mind.

That’s one fine group of imperfect leaders!

Tip Giles, Austin

Tariffs hurt small

businesses most

It was frustrating watching President Trump visit Apple recently and be reminded that he has excused that company from the tariffs he has imposed on others.

Small businesses don't have the same clout. Our family business, iFetch, makes toys offering dogs exercise and entertainment. We tried to manufacture in the U.S. but the cost was prohibitive. We have, however, created 10 new jobs for professionals in product design, marketing, logistics and finance positions in Austin while using less than one equivalent full-time assembly worker in China. Until this year, our duty on the units we manufacture in China was 2.9%. The president’s actions have increased those tariffs first to 17.9% and then to 27.9%. We have not increased our prices to our customers.

We are just one example of many small businesses who are successfully creating jobs in the U.S. but whose existence is threatened by these tariff policies!

Dennis Hamill, Austin