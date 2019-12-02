Perry’s words highlight

Republicans’ defense

Re: Nov. 26 article, “Rick Perry: Trump is the ‘chosen one.’”

Welcome to Trumpmania, the Republicans’ escalating defense of Trump, his criminality, obstruction, corruption, vindictiveness, etc.

Even Rick Perry praises Donald Trump as the “chosen one.” If Trump was “chosen,” it was to re-educate the world about the dangers of right-wing nationalism; hate and fear; and degrading the press, our institutions and allies.

Trumpmania has highlighted bullishness, blatant dishonesty, vengeance and self-righteousness. It has discarded compassion, integrity and virtue.

The entire world recognizes Trump as the antithesis of everything the U.S. has stood for, even Republicans. But lost within the Trumpmanian Vortex, they’ve ignored the rule of law and the Constitution, placing politics over country.

The clock is ticking, but Republicans can still return their party to decency and respectability and spare us from more wrath from this unstable, amoral, wanna-be dictator, Trump. But will they? Probably not, unfortunately.

Gary L. Wimmer, Austin

Reasons Trump was

’chosen’ are unclear

Re: Nov. 26 article, “Rick Perry: Trump is the ‘chosen one.’”

I’m no theologian, so I’m approaching Perry’s comment from a layman’s view.

God allows us to have free will. This in turn allows us to make decisions that can be either good or bad. He can use those decisions as teaching moments and to draw us closer to Him. Did God choose Hitler and Stalin to take power in Germany and Russia? I believe he allowed it to happen but did not choose them.

The same holds true for Donald Trump. God allowed Trump to be president for reasons we don’t know yet. There is no way Perry could know if Trump was chosen unless God told him, and I doubt that occurred.

May God help us all!

John Aintablian, Austin

Don’t blame God

for Trump’s election

Re: Nov. 26 article, “Rick Perry: Trump is the ‘chosen one.’”

Really, Rick? You believe that Trump is “chosen” and that no one gets to his position “without God’s blessing.”

What a convenient belief for monarchs, tyrants, dictators and despots.

No one can can question or limit their actions because that would be going against God. If David and Solomon were chosen, was Herod? If Trump and Obama were picked by God, what about Pol Pot or Hitler? Not too long ago, you thought God wanted you to run for president.

We left behind the divine right of kings when we rebelled against England in the American Revolution.

Most Christians as well as Secularists believe in humanity’s free will. With free will, we can and do make poor choices and sometimes do damage to ourselves and to all we hold dear. I think that was how Donald Trump was chosen — and God doesn’t need to take the rap for our bad choices.

Lynda West, Austin

Debate on Democratic

shift not helpful

The Democratic party establishment and the “mainstream” (not Fox) media are making a major push to convince voters that Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are bringing the party “too far to the left” to appeal to the overly important swing voters.

This is a sad legacy of the damage Bill Clinton and the Democratic Leadership Council did to the Democratic Party. Sanders and Warren are merely updating the New Deal.

I do not remember agonized public debates over the rightward turn of the Republican party post-Ronald Reagan.

Unfortunately, the response of the center left leadership validates much conservative criticism of the “liberal elite” and the Democratic Party. They should let the nominating process work.

Tom Cuddy, Austin