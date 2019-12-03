West destruction fades

from Republican memories

Re: Dec. 1 commentary, “The Trump administration’s insult to West, Texas.”

Only six years ago, the town of West was devastated by a chemical explosion. Fifteen people were killed, more than 160 were injured and many buildings were damaged or destroyed.

Republicans statewide, including the governor, raced to be on hand when photos were taken to show everyone what compassionate beings they were. The federal government declared West a disaster area.

Now, memories have dimmed. The Trump administration decided additional regulations placed by the Obama administration don’t allow the free chemical industry market to function well. Never mind the fact that 15 people lost their lives. Never mind that the explosion caused in excess of $100 million dollars in damage. And please, never mind those absent Republicans. The ones shamelessly pandering for photo ops at the disaster now tuck their tails and run because the mighty Trump might ruin their re-election chances with a tweet if they dare to speak up.

Dottye Holt, Round Rock

Short-term rental

ruling misses the point

Re: Nov. 28 article, “Parts of Austin’s short-term rental rules unconstitutional, court finds.”

The 3rd Court of Appeals claims that banning short-term rentals for non-homestead properties is unconstitutional as it limits peaceable assembly.

The court blew it.

Long-term residential rentals are just that — for residents over a long term. Short-term rentals are for non-residents, and that makes them strictly commercial endeavors that are no different from operating a quick lube out of your garage on the weekend.

Looking past the traffic, noise and trash that short-term rentals generate, the court is really saying that the City of Austin has no right to zone property. They are wrong.

Larry D. Chasteen, Austin

Perry might be on to

something with Trump

Re: Nov. 26 article, “Rick Perry: Trump is the ‘chosen one.’”

I’m no fan of Mr. Perry’s — bless his heart! — but in this case, he might be right.

Perhaps the Creator did, in His infinite wisdom, choose Mr. Trump for several reasons: to demonstrate just how destructive a force can be unleashed upon the world when prejudice, ignorance, racism and blind party loyalty guide our conscience.

And to show that when Republican leadership tramples the Constitution in a frantic grab to remain in power, democracy be damned. And finally, to remind us all to vote so that our great nation can rid itself of a corrupt dictator, sexual predator and a bully who cares about nothing but himself.

Bless you Mr. Perry, for delivering this message from the Almighty, who by His divine intervention indicates his desire for a Blue Texas and a new occupant in the White House.

Aletha St. Romain, Austin

Misrepresentation of

phrase ‘chosen one’

Re: Nov. 26 article, “Rick Perry: Trump is the ‘chosen one.’”

Former Gov. Perry’s claim that President Trump is God’s “chosen one” to lead the U.S. is troubling and should alarm the sensibilities of secular and religious citizens alike. Chosen for what?

Perry seems unaware that the role of the chosen is to deliver the message on God’s heart rather than our own. The chosen one points toward ultimate values. The prophet Micah said it well: “He has told you, O mortal, what is good, and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, to walk humbly with your God?”

I fear references to the “chosen one” are often for the fortification of penultimate values such as tribe, culture and tradition. In such cases, the chosen one often represents the desire to restore a bygone era rather than leading us through the current wilderness to a new and more promising land.

Jim Philpott, Austin