Pretend for a moment that we’ve entered the Twilight Zone and are transported back to 2008. Democrat Barack Obama comes out of nowhere to win the presidency. But our intelligence agencies spoil the celebration.

They report that Obama secretly got help from our enemy Russia, which stole documents from Republicans and operated an extensive disinformation campaign against Obama’s opponents. Russian strongman Vladimir Putin, a former spy, wanted to sow discord in the U.S. by electing a black man. Putin smirks at the cameras and denies it. So does Obama, who claims interference could have been carried out by others, including a 500-pound guy in his basement.

Obama takes Putin’s word over Obama’s intelligence experts. He meets secretly with Putin several times. No one knows what they said or what deals they cooked up. Republicans scream “Treason!” Democrats say nothing.

Public outcry ignites a federal investigation of Obama and his campaign. Obama cries “witch hunt.” A special prosecutor indicts dozens of people, including Obama’s campaign manager, his former national security adviser, a longtime political pal, and 25 Russians. Some of them go to jail. Obama denies knowing any of them. He wrongly claims he was exonerated.

Obama wants to get re-elected. With discord in the U.S. spreading, Putin decides to help again. Putin blames neighboring Ukraine, an American ally, for the election interference. Obama spreads Putin’s lie with help from Democratic defenders and left-wing media.

Fearing a political rival, Obama orders his henchmen, including his personal lawyer, to coerce Ukraine’s leaders to announce they will investigate the political rival on trumped-up charges. If the Ukrainians don’t cooperate, Obama threatens to withhold military aid to Ukraine – funds appropriated by Congress to fend off Russia.

Can you imagine how Republicans would have reacted to such scenarios? Imagine the outrage, the calls for Obama’s head on a platter. Apoplectic Republicans, led by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., would have demanded impeachment. Fox News anchors would have alleged that Obama owed money to rich Russians. Birthers would have suggested that Obama was born in Moscow.

Now, let’s fast-forward to reality. None of those things related to Russia happened during Obama’s presidency. They happened under his successor Donald Trump. Obama didn’t get help from Russia. Obama didn’t owe Russians money. He was born in the U.S. He had a scandal-free presidency. None of his associates went to jail. The closest things to a scandal Republicans and the right-wing media could find was that Obama played golf and once wore a tan suit.

Meanwhile, Trump repeatedly has treated Russia and Putin with deference while castigating our allies. He has taken Putin’s word over our intelligence agencies concerning Russia’s interference with the 2016 presidential election. That interference, which helped get Trump elected, is still occurring, according to intelligence experts. Trump and his Republican supporters look the other way – and try to get the American people to look the other way too.

Recent testimony in a House impeachment inquiry by patriotic public servants showed that Trump stalled military aid to Ukraine to extort “investigations” that he wanted Ukraine to announce against his political rival Joe Biden and about a conspiracy theory that Ukraine, not Russia, was behind the 2016 election interference. In a recent secret briefing, U.S. intelligence officials informed senators that Russia spread the conspiracy theory to frame Ukraine for Russia’s interference, according to the New York Times.

However, Trump and his Republican comrades in Congress continue to spin the Russian lie about Ukraine. Have they forgotten that Russia is our sworn enemy? Republicans – who like to call themselves America’s real patriots – are doing Putin’s dirty work. Putin the puppet master must be loving every minute of it.